HARRISBURG: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported today that the combined total revenue generated from all forms of gaming along with fantasy contests during December 2022 was $474,956,990, an increase of 16.89% compared to revenue generated in December 2021, and was the highest monthly total to date.
Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). The Board has posted separate reports for these types of gaming on its website.
The December revenue total eclipsed the previous high set in March 2022 by 3.3% when revenue was $462,740,098.
The following chart compiles all revenue generated in December 2022 by casinos along with fantasy contests and video gaming terminals operated by other vendors and includes a comparison to total revenue generated last December.
Hollywood Casino at Penn National — $74,918,691 (2022); $58,833,273 (2021); 27.34% (percent change).
Valley Forge Casino Resort — $64,575,221; $37,844,088; 70.63%
Parx Casino — $54,562,703; $55,507,292; -1.70%
Rivers Casino Philadelphia — $50,311,677; $44,768,599; 12.38%
Wind Creek Bethlehem — $43,783,391; $41,979,985; 4.30%
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh — $33,746,762; $31,918,311; 5.73%
Hollywood Casino at the Meadows — $30,138,241; $20,494,042; 47.06%
Live! Casino Philadelphia — $23,295,493; $20,257,907; 14.99%
Mount Airy Casino Resort — $19,660,257; $19,686,347; -0.13%
Mohegan Pennsylvania — $19,311,589; $20,626,737; -6.38%
Harrah's Philadelphia — $18,273,877; $16,129,416; 13.30%
Live! Casino Pittsburgh — $10,115,119; $9,514,078; 6.32%
Presque Isle Downs and Casino — $8,874,740; $10,611,677; -16.37%
Hollywood Casino York — $8,620,732; $6,891,456; 25.09%
Hollywood Casino Morgantown — $7,249,404; $2,885,716; 151.22%
Video Gaming Terminals — $3,331,328; $3,355,153; -0.71%
Fantasy Contests — $2,739,563; $3,189,167; -14.10%
Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin — $1,448,201; $1,835,712; -21.11%
Statewide Total — $474,956,990; $406,328,955; 16.89%
Total tax revenue generated collectively through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $192,082,853 during December 2022.