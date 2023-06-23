HARRISBURG: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) reported recently that the combined total revenue generated from all forms of gaming along with fantasy contests during May 2023 was $479,377,660, an increase of 7.05% compared to revenue generated in May 2022.
Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the PGCB include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs).
The following chart compiles all revenue generated in May 2023 by casinos along with fantasy contests and VGTs operated by other vendors and includes a comparison to total revenue generated in May 2022.
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course — $74,356,727 (May 2023); $62,840,690 (May 2022); 18.33% (percent change).
Valley Forge Casino Resort — $64,218,231; $52,763,583; 21.71%
Parx Casino — $58,749,678; $57,495,369; 2.18%
Rivers Casino Philadelphia — $50,202,274; $47,402,248; 5.91%
Wind Creek Bethlehem — $46,271,657; $48,832,492; -5.24%
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh — $31,315,531; $31,514,439; -0.63%
Hollywood Casino at the Meadows — $25,403,370; $23,586,913; 7.70%
Live! Casino Philadelphia — $22,967,913; $22,904,304; 0.28%
Mount Airy Casino Resort — $22,235,672; $20,594,770; 7.97%
Mohegan Pennsylvania — $21,546,992; $20,932,525; 2.94%
Harrah's Philadelphia — $18,831,416; $18,506,656; 1.75%
Live! Casino Pittsburgh — $9,697,023; $9,565,246; 1.38%
Presque Isle Downs and Casino — $8,911,695; $10,768,663; -17.24%
Hollywood Casino York — $8,401,681; $7,209,939; 16.53%
Hollywood Casino Morgantown — $7,104,354; $5,555,936; 27.87%
Video Gaming Terminals — $3,577,972; $3,667,234; -2.43%
Parx Shippensburg — $2,680,112; n/a; n/a
Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin — $1,691,937; $2,085,945; -18.89%
Fantasy Contests — $1,213,424; $1,567,341; -22.58%
Statewide Total — $479,377,660; $447,794,294; 7.05%
Total tax revenue generated collectively through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $197,918,815 during May 2023.