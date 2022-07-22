Harrisburg – Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead, Department of Health Acting Secretary Dr. Denise Johnson, and Representative Mike Schlossberg joined together recently to highlight the national launch of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline that officially went live on July 16.

People who call, text, or chat with 988 are now directly connected to the same trained, compassionate crisis response counselors that were accessible through the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, now rebranded as the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

