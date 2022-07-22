Harrisburg – Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson and Acting Secretary of Human Services Meg Snead recently encouraged Pennsylvanians to vaccinate their children during a visit to the Dauphin County State Health Center.
The Department of Health, through the Bureau of Community Health Systems, operates a network of state health centers which support public health programs throughout the commonwealth. Community health nurses hold a weekly walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic every Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Dauphin County site.
“It is reassuring to know that we have a safe and effective way to protect our children from COVID-19-related illness,” said Dr. Johnson. “Even if your child has already had COVID-19, they should still get vaccinated. Emerging evidence indicates that people can get added protection by getting vaccinated after they have been infected with the virus. I strongly encourage all eligible Pennsylvanians to get fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 as soon as possible.”
Following the approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), vaccine providers across the state are now able to provide COVID-19 vaccinations for children six months and older, as well as adults. This approval offers three-dose Pfizer vaccine for children under five years old and a two-dose Moderna vaccine for children under six years old. Both vaccines are approved for children as young as six months.
“As a parent, you want to do everything you can to protect your kids and keep them safe. By vaccinating my kids, I am sending them off to school this fall knowing that they are as protected as possible from this virus,” said DHS Acting Secretary Meg Snead. “I encourage all parents to talk to a trusted healthcare provider and get their kids vaccinated so they are ready and protected heading into the school year.”
The departments note that pharmacists across the state are only allowed to provide COVID-19 vaccines to children ages three and older, so parents seeking appointments for children under three should contact their pediatrician, family doctor or other qualified physicians. Parents can also visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider nearest them.
Pfizer’s vaccine requires three doses and is available for children under five and as young as six months. The vaccine uses three micrograms per shot, which is one-tenth of what is used in the Pfizer shot for adults. Children receiving the Pfizer series of shots, should receive the second dose three weeks after the first, and the third shot eight weeks after the second shot.
Moderna’s vaccine requires two doses and is available for children ages six months through five years. The second shot should be administered 28 days after the first dose. Moderna’s vaccine for children under six calls for 25 micrograms per shot, which is one-quarter of the dose given to adults.
“It is critical for parents to make sure their children receive the complete series of shots for the vaccine to be as effective as possible,” Johnson added. “The CDC says for the vaccine to reach its efficacy, children need to receive the recommended three doses of the Pfizer vaccine and two doses of the Moderna vaccine.”