Harrisburg – Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson and Acting Secretary of Human Services Meg Snead recently encouraged Pennsylvanians to vaccinate their children during a visit to the Dauphin County State Health Center.

The Department of Health, through the Bureau of Community Health Systems, operates a network of state health centers which support public health programs throughout the commonwealth. Community health nurses hold a weekly walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic every Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Dauphin County site.

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos