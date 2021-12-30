Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 488 motor vehicle crashes, which killed six people and injured 90 others, during the Christmas holiday weekend from December 24-26, 2021.
Alcohol was a factor in 8% of the crashes, including one fatal crash, and resulted in 181 DUI arrests. State Troopers also arrested 158 individuals on criminal charges and issued 4,007 traffic citations.
CRASH DATA:
- 2019 (3 days): 376 total crashes; 0 fatal crashes; 0 people killed; 78 people injured; 40 alcohol-related crashes; 0 alcohol-related fatal crashes.
- 2021 (3 days): 488 total crashes; 4 fatal crashes; 6 people killed; 90 people injured; 41 alcohol-related crashes; 1 alcohol-related fatal crash.
ENFORCEMENT DATA:
- 2019 (3 days): 179 DUI arrests; 1,885 speeding citations; 17 child seat citations; 181 seat belt citations; 3,800 other citations.
- 2021 (3 days): 181 DUI arrests; 1,131 speeding citations; 24 child seat citations; 124 seat belt citations; 2,728 other citations.
These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and mitigation efforts that were in place throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania at the time, statistical information was not collected during the 2020 Christmas holiday driving period.
