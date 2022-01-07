Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 471 motor vehicle crashes, which killed two people and injured 97 others, during the New Year’s holiday weekend from Dec. 31, 2021 through Jan. 2, 2022.
Alcohol was a factor in 8 percent of the crashes, including one fatal crash, and resulted in 278 DUI arrests. State Troopers also arrested 248 individuals on criminal charges and issued 10,233 traffic citations.
CRASH DATA
• 2021-22 (3 days): 471 total crashes; 2 fatal crashes; 2 people killed; 97 people injured; 41 alcohol-related crashes; 1 alcohol-related fatal crash.
• 2019-20 (3 days): 460 total crashes; 1 fatal crash; 1 person killed; 87 people injured; 30 alcohol-related crashes; 0 alcohol-related fatal crashes.
ENFORCEMENT DATA
• 2021-22 (3 days): 278 DUI arrests; 3,632 speeding citations; 68 child seat citations; 310 seat belt citations; 6,223 other citations.
• 2019-20 (3 days): 279 DUI arrests; 6,410 speeding citations; 66 child seat citations; 476 seat belt citations; 9,238 other citations.
These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and mitigation efforts that were in place throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania at the time, statistical information was not collected during the 2020-2021 New Year’s holiday driving period.