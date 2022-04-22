Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 449 vehicle crashes, which resulted in more than 100 injured travelers and four deaths during the Easter holiday weekend.
Alcohol was a factor in 10% of the crashes, including one fatal crash, and resulted in 341 DUI arrests. Troopers also arrested 255 individuals on criminal charges and issued 13,490 traffic citations between April 15-17.
CRASH DATA 2022:
- Total Crashes: 449.
- Fatal Crashes: 1.
- People Killed: 4.
- People Injured: 101.
- Alcohol-Related Crashes: 47.
- Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes: 1.
ENFORCEMENT DATA 2022:
- DUI Arrests: 341.
- Speeding Citations: 4,784.
- Child Seat Citations: 57.
- Seat Belt Citations: 415.
- Other Citations: 8,234.
These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.
For more statistical information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.