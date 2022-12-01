Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 970 vehicle crashes resulting in two fatalities and 196 injuries during the Thanksgiving travel period November 23-27. Alcohol was a factor in 48 crashes.
Troopers arrested 539 individuals for driving under the influence and issued more than 27,000 traffic citations over the five-day holiday weekend. Troopers issued 9,252 speeding citations, 1,088 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and 138 citations for not securing children in safety seats.
CRASH DATA
2022 (5 days):
Total Crashes — 970 (1,155 in 2021)
Fatal Crashes — 2 (5 in 2021)
People Killed — 2 (5 in 2021)
People Injured — 196 (225 in 2021)
Alcohol-Related Crashes — 48 (91 in 2021)
Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes — 1 (2 in 2021)
ENFORCEMENT DATA
2022 (5 days):
DUI Arrests — 539 (533 in 2021)
Speeding Citations — 9,252 (10,126 in 2021)
Child Seat Citations — 138 (84 in 2021)
Seat Belt Citations — 1,088 (849 in 2021)
Other Citations — 15,887 (14,684 in 2021)