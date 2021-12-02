Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 1,155 crashes, including five fatal collisions, in which five people were killed during the Thanksgiving holiday driving period from November 24-28, 2021.
Of the 1,155 total crashes investigated, 91 were alcohol-related, two were alcohol-related fatal crashes and 225 people were injured. State police also made 533 DUI arrests over the long holiday weekend. In addition, Troopers issued 10,126 speeding citations, 849 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and 84 citations to drivers for not securing children in safety seats.
CRASH DATA:
2021 (5 Days): 1,155 total crashes; 5 fatal crashes; 5 people killed; 225 people injured; 91 alcohol-related crashes; 2 alcohol-related fatal crashes.
2019 (5 Days): 1,116 total crashes; 7 fatal crashes; 8 people killed; 247 people injured; 73 alcohol-related crashes; 1alcohol-related fatal crashes.
ENFORCEMENT DATA:
2021 (5 Days): 533 DUI arrests; 10,126 speeding citations; 84 child seat citations; 849 seat belt citations; 14,684 other citations.
2019 (5 Days): 729 DUI arrests; 14,028 speeding citations; 205 child seat citations; 1,366 seat belt citations; 19,144 other citations.
These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and mitigation efforts that were in place throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania at the time, statistical information was not collected during the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday driving period.
For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.