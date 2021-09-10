Harrisburg – Members of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested 587 motorists for driving under the influence and issued 9,968 speeding citations during the four-day Labor Day weekend from Sept. 3-6, 2021.
Troopers also cited 737 people for not wearing seat belts and issued 120 citations to drivers for failing to secure children in safety seats.
Six people lost their lives in crashes investigated by the state police, with alcohol cited as a factor in one of the fatal collisions.
Troopers responded to a total of 674 crashes – in which 209 people were injured – over the long holiday weekend.
During the 2020 Labor Day weekend, seven individuals died and 186 people were injured in the 678 crashes investigated by PSP.
CRASH DATA
- 2021 Total Crashes — 674.
- 2021 Fatal Crashes — 4.
- 2021 People Killed — 6.
- 2021 People Injured — 209.
- 2021 Alcohol-Related Crashes — 57.
- 2021 Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes — 1.
ENFORCEMENT DATA
- 2021 DUI Arrests — 587.
- 2021 Speeding Citations — 9,968.
- 2021 Child Seat Citations — 120.
- 2021 Seat Belt Citations — 737.
- 2021 Other Citations — 13,670.