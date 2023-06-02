Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 651 vehicle crashes resulting in four fatalities and 142 injuries during the four-day Memorial Day travel period, which ran from May 26-29.
Alcohol was a factor in 59 of the non-fatal crashes.
Troopers made 547 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 31,128 total traffic citations to include 1,318 individuals for not wearing seat belts and 224 tickets to people for failing to secure children in safety seats.
Memorial Day Weekend Crash Statistics:
- Total Crashes: 651 (2023); 775 (2022).
- Fatal Crashes: 3; 3.
- People Killed: 4; 3.
- People Injured: 142; 191.
- Alcohol-Related Crashes: 59; 66.
- Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes: 0; 0.
Memorial Day Weekend Enforcement Statistics:
DUI Arrests: 547 (2023); 526 (2022).
Speeding Citations: 10,820; 9,905.
Child Seat Citations: 224; 233.
Seat Belt Citations: 1,318; 1,080.
Other Citations: 18,766; 16,616.