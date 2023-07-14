Harrisburg – Pennsylvania State Police recently announced Troopers seized cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, and other prohibited drugs with a combined approximate street value of approximately $14 million during the second quarter of 2023.
Troopers seized 144 pounds of cocaine, 164 pounds of methamphetamines, 60 pounds of fentanyl, 11 pounds of heroin, 1,617 pounds of processed marijuana, and 74,074 pills of assorted narcotics.
The Pennsylvania State Police also collected 1,227 pounds of prescription medication in the second quarter as part of its Prescription Drug Takeback Program. Sixty-five state police stations offer boxes for disposing of unused or unwanted medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Drugs seized during the second quarter of 2023:
- Cocaine — 140.43 lbs., $3,089,460
- Crack Cocaine — 4.84 lbs., $77,440
- Heroin — 10.95 lbs., $372,300
- Fentanyl — 57.97 lbs., $927,520
- LSD Pills and Paper — 81 doses, $1,620
- Marijuana THC Liquid — 62.73 pints, $420,291
- Marijuana THC Solid — 72.87 lbs., $364,350
- Marijuana Plants — 2,277 plants, $375,705
- Processed Marijuana — 1,617.34 lbs., $4,852,020
- Methamphetamines — 163.73 lbs., $1,637.300
- MDMA Ecstasy — .44 lbs., $14,520
- MDMA Pills — 179 DU, $2,685
- Other Narcotics — 19.54 lbs., $39,080
- Other Narcotics (pills) — 73,814, $1,845,350
- Total Value — $14,019,641