Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania State Police announced recently that troopers confiscated $23,160,277 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines and other illicit drugs in the first quarter of 2022.

During the first quarter, state police seized 168 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of nearly $3.7 million. Troopers also seized 120 pounds of methamphetamines, 77 pounds of heroin and fentanyl, and more than 119,000 narcotic pills valued at $2.9 million from Pennsylvania communities.

First Quarter Drug Seizure Totals

  • Cocaine — 163.44 lbs.; $3,595,680.
  • Crack Cocaine — 4.78 lbs.; $76,480.
  • Heroin — 13 lbs.; $442,000.
  • Fentanyl — 64.2 lbs.; $1,027,200.
  • LSD — 348 doses; $6,960.
  • Marijuana THC – Liquid — 16.81 pints; $112,627.
  • Marijuana THC – Solid — 157 lbs.; $785,000.
  • Marijuana Plants — 162 plants; $26,730.
  • Processed Marijuana — 4,268.6 lbs.; $12,805,800.
  • Methamphetamines — 120.86 lbs.; $1,208,600.
  • MDMA – Ecstasy — 0.015 lbs.; $50.
  • MDMA – Pills — 83 pills; $1,245.
  • Other Narcotics — 44.64 lbs.; $89,280.
  • Other Narcotics (Pills) — 119,305 pills; $2,982,625.
  • Total Value — $23,160,277.

State police also collected 899 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the first quarter of 2022. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

