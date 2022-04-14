Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania State Police announced recently that troopers confiscated $23,160,277 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines and other illicit drugs in the first quarter of 2022.
During the first quarter, state police seized 168 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of nearly $3.7 million. Troopers also seized 120 pounds of methamphetamines, 77 pounds of heroin and fentanyl, and more than 119,000 narcotic pills valued at $2.9 million from Pennsylvania communities.
First Quarter Drug Seizure Totals
- Cocaine — 163.44 lbs.; $3,595,680.
- Crack Cocaine — 4.78 lbs.; $76,480.
- Heroin — 13 lbs.; $442,000.
- Fentanyl — 64.2 lbs.; $1,027,200.
- LSD — 348 doses; $6,960.
- Marijuana THC – Liquid — 16.81 pints; $112,627.
- Marijuana THC – Solid — 157 lbs.; $785,000.
- Marijuana Plants — 162 plants; $26,730.
- Processed Marijuana — 4,268.6 lbs.; $12,805,800.
- Methamphetamines — 120.86 lbs.; $1,208,600.
- MDMA – Ecstasy — 0.015 lbs.; $50.
- MDMA – Pills — 83 pills; $1,245.
- Other Narcotics — 44.64 lbs.; $89,280.
- Other Narcotics (Pills) — 119,305 pills; $2,982,625.
- Total Value — $23,160,277.
State police also collected 899 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the first quarter of 2022. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.