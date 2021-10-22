Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced recently troopers confiscated $25,060,709 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines and other illicit drugs in the third quarter of 2021.
From July 1 through September 30, PSP seized more than 314 pounds of cocaine and 175 pounds of fentanyl. Troopers also seized 71 pounds of methamphetamines.
Third Quarter Drug Seizure Totals:
- Cocaine, total seized 312.92 lbs., total value $6,884,240.
- Crack Cocaine, 2.18 lbs., $34,880.
- Heroin, 9.9 lbs., $336,600.
- Fentanyl, 175.88 lbs., $2,814,080.
- LSD, 125 doses, $2,500.
- Marijuana THC – Liquid, 787.52 pints, $5,276,384.
- Marijuana THC – Solid, 15.08 lbs., $75,400.
- Marijuana Plants, 507 plants, $83,655.
- Processed Marijuana, 1,570.97 lbs., $4,712,910.
- Methamphetamines, 71.05 lbs., $710,500.
- MDMA – Ecstasy, .75 lbs., $2,475.
- MDMA – Pills, 738 pills, $11,070.
- Other Narcotics, 11.82 lbs., $23,640.
- Other Narcotics (Pills), 163,695 pills, $4,092,375.
Total Value — $25,060,709
State police also collected 785 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the third quarter of 2021. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.