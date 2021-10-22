Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced recently troopers confiscated $25,060,709 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines and other illicit drugs in the third quarter of 2021.

From July 1 through September 30, PSP seized more than 314 pounds of cocaine and 175 pounds of fentanyl. Troopers also seized 71 pounds of methamphetamines.

Third Quarter Drug Seizure Totals:

  • Cocaine, total seized 312.92 lbs., total value $6,884,240.
  • Crack Cocaine, 2.18 lbs., $34,880.
  • Heroin, 9.9 lbs., $336,600.
  • Fentanyl, 175.88 lbs., $2,814,080.
  • LSD, 125 doses, $2,500.
  • Marijuana THC – Liquid, 787.52 pints, $5,276,384.
  • Marijuana THC – Solid, 15.08 lbs., $75,400.
  • Marijuana Plants, 507 plants, $83,655.
  • Processed Marijuana, 1,570.97 lbs., $4,712,910.
  • Methamphetamines, 71.05 lbs., $710,500.
  • MDMA – Ecstasy, .75 lbs., $2,475.
  • MDMA – Pills, 738 pills, $11,070.
  • Other Narcotics, 11.82 lbs., $23,640.
  • Other Narcotics (Pills), 163,695 pills, $4,092,375.

Total Value — $25,060,709

State police also collected 785 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the third quarter of 2021. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos