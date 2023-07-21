HARRISBURG: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board today reported that tax revenue generated during the combined Fiscal Year 2022/2023 reached a record level of $2,369,249,258.
This tax figure is the result of a record combined revenue generation of over $5.5 billion from casino slot machines and table games, iGaming, sports wagering, video gaming terminals (VGTs) and fantasy sports contests. The previous high for gaming revenue and tax revenue in a fiscal year was during 2021/2022 with $5.04 billion and $2.16 billion respectively. The estimated amounts for revenue and taxes being reported is prior to any possible adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue.
Fiscal Year 2022/23 gross revenue from slot machines at the casinos was $2,452,239,440, a 1.74% increase in revenue when compared to the $2,410,313,212 generated in Fiscal Year 2021/22. It represents the second highest fiscal year slot machine revenue figure trailing only revenue generated in 2011/12.
Tax revenue from the play of slots machines in Fiscal Year 2022/23, including mandated fees paid by some operators, amounted to $1,356,438,542.
Fiscal Year 2022/23 gross revenue from table games at the casinos was $974,018,112, a 4.11% decrease in revenue when compared to the $1,015,735,661 generated in Fiscal Year 2021/22.
Tax revenue from the play of table games in Fiscal Year 2022/23 was $158,150,744.
Fiscal Year 2022/23 revenue from iGaming was an $1,532,761,065, a 24.38% increase in revenue when compared to the $1,232,309,138 generated in Fiscal Year 2021/22. This revenue amount is a high mark for a fiscal year.
Tax revenue from iGaming in Fiscal Year 2022/23 was $652,554,334.
Fiscal Year 2022/23 revenue from sports wagering was $491,960,612, a 55.82% increase in revenue when compared to the $315,716,247 generated in Fiscal Year 2021/22. This revenue amount is a high mark for a fiscal year.
Tax revenue from Sports Wagering in Fiscal Year 2022/23 was $177,105,820.
Fiscal Year 2022/23 revenue for Video Gaming Terminals at Truck Stops was $42,114,593, a 1.28% increase when compared to the $41,584,158 in Fiscal Year 2021/22. This revenue amount is a high mark for a fiscal year. At the end of this fiscal year, there were 69 VGT facilities operating in Pennsylvania compared to 65 facilities in operation at the end of Fiscal Year 2021/2022.
Tax revenue from VGTs in Fiscal Year 2022/23 was $21,899,588.
Fiscal Year 2022/23 revenue from fantasy contests was $20,668,195, a 24.32% decrease in revenue when compared to the $27,308,782 generated in Fiscal Year 2021/22.
Tax revenue from Fantasy Contests in Fiscal Year 2022/23 was $3,100,229.
Breakdowns of revenue by types of gambling and by operator is available on the Board’s web site, www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov.