HARRISBURG – Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster), House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) and House Appropriations Committee Majority Chairman Stan Saylor (R-York) issued the following statement following calls from Gov. Tom Wolf and Democratic legislative leaders to spend federal funds:
“Over the last seven years of Gov. Wolf’s and legislative Democrats’ tax-and-spend approach to budgeting, including the last two unprecedented pandemic years, House Republicans have been the line of defense against progressive fiscal policies that would squander taxpayer resources at the expense of national Democratic talking points and take more hard-earned money from the pockets of Pennsylvania’s families.
“During that same period, House Republicans have moved this Commonwealth forward by increasing our investment in both public education and school choice initiatives; delivering on historic pension reform legislation; and fighting for frontline workers, small businesses, families and students in the wake of this governor’s unilateral pandemic-era rule.
“By contrast, Gov. Wolf and his Democratic allies have only put forward the largest cradle-to-grave tax increases in Pennsylvania history and proposals that will increase the cost for Pennsylvania families to heat their homes to fuel their desired unchecked spending regardless of the economic circumstances.
“In short, the only reason the economic difficulties that have been brought upon the nation by federal Democratic leadership over the last year have not happened in Pennsylvania sooner is because Republican leadership has kept this administration in check.
“After years of the same old song and dance from this administration and Democratic leadership, Pennsylvanians should have no faith that their tune this year is genuinely any different.
“The proposals by the governor and Democratic leaders were developed in a fiscal fantasy land where concern for future fiscal years apparently doesn’t exist. Of course, this can be expected from a lame duck governor in his final year.
“As we work constructively to conclude next year’s budget over the coming weeks and months, House Republicans will continue to do what we always have: put taxpayers first, keep our commitment to Pennsylvania students and families, and maintain a manageable financial position so we can responsibly grow Pennsylvania for years to come.”