Harrisburg — Pennsylvania collected $2.7 billion in General Fund revenue in July, the first month of the 2022-23 fiscal year, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell reported recently.
Sales tax receipts totaled $1.3 billion in July.
Personal income tax (PIT) revenue in July was $972.9 million.
Corporation tax revenue was $174.5 million for July.
General Fund revenue figures for July included $110.2 million in inheritance tax and $34.4 million in realty transfer tax.
Other General Fund revenue, including cigarette, malt beverage, liquor and gaming taxes totaled $103.7 million for the month.
Non-tax revenue totaled $42.5 million for the month.
In addition to the General Fund collections, the Motor License Fund received $240.9 million for the month, which includes the commonly known gas and diesel taxes, as well as other license, fine and fee revenues.
July collection data does not include a comparison against anticipated amounts because revenue estimates for each month are not yet finalized.
