Harrisburg — Pennsylvania collected $6.6 billion in General Fund revenue in November, which was $217.9 million, or 3.4 percent, more than anticipated, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell reported recently.
Fiscal year-to-date General Fund collections total $18.7 billion, which is $1.0 billion, or 5.7 percent, above estimate.
November collections include $3.841 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act - State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund dollars transferred to the General Fund. These funds, accounted for under non-tax revenue, were appropriated as revenue replacement dollars in Act 1-A of 2021.
Sales tax receipts totaled $1.1 billion for November, $113.0 million above estimate. Year-to-date sales tax collections total $5.8 billion, which is $307.2 million, or 5.6 percent, more than anticipated.
Personal income tax (PIT) revenue in November was $997.5 million, $37.8 million above estimate. This brings year-to-date PIT collections to $5.6 billion, which is $248.5 million, or 4.7 percent, above estimate.
November corporation tax revenue of $180.2 million was $27.4 million above estimate. Year-to-date corporation tax collections total $1.5 billion, which is $317.8 million, or 25.9 percent, above estimate.
Inheritance tax revenue for the month was $121.7 million, $8.2 million above estimate, bringing the year-to-date total to $611.9 million, which is $25.3 million, or 4.3 percent, above estimate.
Realty transfer tax revenue was $67.6 million for November, $9.3 million above estimate, bringing the fiscal-year total to $311.5 million, which is $19.5 million, or 6.7 percent, more than anticipated.
Other General Fund tax revenue, including cigarette, malt beverage, liquor and gaming taxes, totaled $184.0 million for the month, $7.4 million above estimate and bringing the year-to-date total to $837.4 million, which is $36.8 million, or 4.6 percent, above estimate.
Non-tax revenue totaled $4.0 billion for the month, $14.6 million above estimate, bringing the year-to-date total to $4.1 billion, which is $51.0 million, or 1.3 percent, above estimate.
In addition to the General Fund collections, the Motor License Fund received $253.1 million for the month, $4.7 million above estimate. Fiscal year-to-date collections for the fund – which include the commonly known gas and diesel taxes, as well as other license, fine and fee revenues – total $1.2 billion, which is $47.1 million, or 4.0 percent, above estimate.