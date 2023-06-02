Harrisburg — Pennsylvania collected $3.3 billion in General Fund revenue in May, which was $46.1 million, or 1.4 percent, less than anticipated, Acting Revenue Secretary Pat Browne reported last week.
Fiscal year-to-date General Fund collections total $41.2 billion, which is $1.2 billion, or 2.9 percent, above estimate.
Sales tax receipts totaled $1.1 billion for May, $49.2 million below estimate. Year-to-date sales tax collections total $12.8 billion, which is $178.5 million, or 1.4 percent, more than anticipated.
Personal income tax (PIT) revenue in May was $1.3 billion, $8.6 million above estimate. This brings year-to-date PIT collections to $16.2 billion, which is $397.8 million, or 2.4 percent, below estimate.
May corporation tax revenue of $445.4 million was $28.5 million below estimate. Year-to-date corporation tax collections total $7.7 billion, which is $1.1 billion, or 16.9 percent, above estimate.
Inheritance tax revenue for the month was $131.4 million, $14.1 million above estimate, bringing the year-to-date total to $1.4 billion, which is $50.5 million, or 3.8 percent, above estimate.
Realty transfer tax revenue was $50.3 million for May, $13.9 million below estimate, bringing the fiscal-year total to $579.2 million, which is $109.3 million, or 15.9 percent, less than anticipated.
Other General Fund tax revenue, including cigarette, malt beverage, liquor and gaming taxes, totaled $167.3 million for the month, $21.9 million below estimate. This brings the year-to-date total to $1.5 billion, which is $9.3 million, or 0.6 percent, below estimate.
Non-tax revenue totaled $82.4 million for the month, $44.6 million above estimate, bringing the year-to-date total to $1.1 billion, which is $331.5 million, or 45.0 percent, above estimate.
In addition to the General Fund collections, the Motor License Fund received $280.8 million for the month, $27.2 million below estimate. Fiscal year-to-date collections for the fund – which include the commonly known gas and diesel taxes, as well as other license, fine and fee revenues – total $2.7 billion, which is $38.8 million, or 1.5 percent, above estimate.