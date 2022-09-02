Harrisburg — Pennsylvania collected $2.9 billion in General Fund revenue in August, which was $63.8 million, or 2.3 percent, more than anticipated, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell reported recently.

Fiscal year-to-date General Fund collections total $5.6 billion, which is $60.4 million, or 1.1 percent, above estimate.

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos