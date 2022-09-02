Harrisburg — Pennsylvania collected $2.9 billion in General Fund revenue in August, which was $63.8 million, or 2.3 percent, more than anticipated, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell reported recently.
Fiscal year-to-date General Fund collections total $5.6 billion, which is $60.4 million, or 1.1 percent, above estimate.
Sales tax receipts totaled $1.2 billion for August, $45.5 million above estimate. Year-to-date sales tax collections total $2.4 billion, which is $45.4 million, or 1.9 percent, more than anticipated.
Personal income tax (PIT) revenue in August was $1.2 billion, $6.4 million below estimate. This brings year-to-date PIT collections to $2.2 billion, which is $6.4 million, or 0.3 percent, below estimate.
August corporation tax revenue of $111.3 million was $1.8 million below estimate. Year-to-date corporation tax collections total $285.8 million, which is $5.1 million, or 1.8 percent, below estimate.
Inheritance tax revenue for the month was $116.7 million, $3.3 million below estimate, bringing the year-to-date total to $226.9 million, which is $3.3 million, or 1.4 percent, below estimate.
Realty transfer tax revenue was $88.8 million for August, $18.1 million above estimate, bringing the fiscal-year total to $123.2 million, which is $18.1 million, or 17.3 percent, more than anticipated.
Other General Fund tax revenue, including cigarette, malt beverage, liquor and gaming taxes, totaled $161.0 million for the month, $6.3 million below estimate and bringing the year-to-date total to $264.7 million, which is $6.4 million, or 2.4 percent, below estimate.
Non-tax revenue totaled $35.0 million for the month, $18.1 million above estimate, bringing the year-to-date total to $77.5 million, which is $18.1 million, or 30.5 percent, above estimate.
In addition to the General Fund collections, the Motor License Fund received $239.7 million for the month, $25.3 million below estimate. Fiscal year-to-date collections for the fund – which include the commonly known gas and diesel taxes, as well as other license, fine and fee revenues – total $480.6 million, which is $24.7 million, or 4.9 percent, below estimate.