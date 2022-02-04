Harrisburg, — Pennsylvania collected $3.6 billion in General Fund revenue in January, which was $376.8 million, or 11.7 percent, more than anticipated, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell reported recently.
Fiscal year-to-date General Fund collections total $26.1 billion, which is $1.8 billion, or 7.6 percent, above estimate.
Sales tax receipts totaled $1.3 billion for January, $94.7 million above estimate. Year-to-date sales tax collections total $8.2 billion, which is $503.7 million, or 6.5 percent, more than anticipated.
Personal income tax (PIT) revenue in January was $1.7 billion, $180.1 million above estimate. This brings year-to-date PIT collections to $8.6 billion, which is $488.1 million, or 6.0 percent, above estimate.
January corporation tax revenue of $205.3 million was $20.9 million above estimate. Year-to-date corporation tax collections total $2.7 billion, which is $598.1 million, or 28.9 percent, above estimate.
Inheritance tax revenue for the month was $133.6 million, $26.2 million above estimate, bringing the year-to-date total to $888.7 million, which is $76.4 million, or 9.4 percent, above estimate.
Realty transfer tax revenue was $87.9 million for January, $29.6 million above estimate, bringing the fiscal-year total to $490.9 million, which is $73.5 million, or 17.6 percent, more than anticipated.
Other General Fund tax revenue, including cigarette, malt beverage, liquor and gaming taxes, totaled $133.3 million for the month, $10.0 million above estimate and bringing the year-to-date total to $1.1 billion, which is $30.4 million, or 2.7 percent, above estimate.
Non-tax revenue totaled $21.9 million for the month, $15.4 million above estimate, bringing the year-to-date total to $4.1 billion, which is $76.9 million, or 1.9 percent, above estimate.
In addition to the General Fund collections, the Motor License Fund received $223.0 million for the month, $0.3 million below estimate. Fiscal year-to-date collections for the fund – which include the commonly known gas and diesel taxes, as well as other license, fine and fee revenues – total $1.6 billion, which is $61.0 million, or 3.9 percent, above estimate.