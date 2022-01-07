Harrisburg — Pennsylvania collected $3.8 billion in General Fund revenue in December, which was $464.3 million, or 13.7 percent, more than anticipated, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell reported recently.
Fiscal year-to-date General Fund collections total $22.6 billion, which is $1.5 billion, or 7.0 percent, above estimate.
Sales tax receipts totaled $1.2 billion for December, $101.9 million above estimate. Year-to-date sales tax collections total $7.0 billion, which is $409.1 million, or 6.2 percent, more than anticipated.
Personal income tax (PIT) revenue in December was $1.3 billion, $59.5 million above estimate. This brings year-to-date PIT collections to $6.9 billion, which is $308.0 million, or 4.7 percent, above estimate.
December corporation tax revenue of $913.4 million was $259.4 million above estimate. Year-to-date corporation tax collections total $2.5 billion, which is $577.2 million, or 30.7 percent, above estimate.
Inheritance tax revenue for the month was $143.2 million, $24.9 million above estimate, bringing the year-to-date total to $755.1 million, which is $50.2 million, or 7.1 percent, above estimate.
Realty transfer tax revenue was $91.6 million for December, $24.5 million above estimate, bringing the fiscal-year total to $403.1 million, which is $44.0 million, or 12.2 percent, more than anticipated.
Other General Fund tax revenue, including cigarette, malt beverage, liquor and gaming taxes, totaled $164.6 million for the month, $16.5 million below estimate and bringing the year-to-date total to $1.0 billion, which is $20.3 million, or 2.1 percent, above estimate.
Non-tax revenue totaled $39.0 million for the month, $10.5 million above estimate, bringing the year-to-date total to $4.1 billion, which is $61.5 million, or 1.5 percent, above estimate.
In addition to the General Fund collections, the Motor License Fund received $208.5 million for the month, $14.2 million above estimate. Fiscal year-to-date collections for the fund – which include the commonly known gas and diesel taxes, as well as other license, fine and fee revenues – total $1.4 billion, which is $61.3 million, or 4.5 percent, above estimate.