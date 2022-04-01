Harrisburg — Pennsylvania collected $5.6 billion in General Fund revenue in March, which was $659.1 million, or 13.5 percent, more than anticipated, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell reported recently.
Fiscal year-to-date General Fund collections total $34.1 billion, which is $2.7 billion, or 8.5 percent, above estimate.
Sales tax receipts totaled $1.1 billion for March, $208.1 million above estimate. Year-to-date sales tax collections total $10.3 billion, which is $767.7 million, or 8.1 percent, more than anticipated.
Personal income tax (PIT) revenue in March was $1.6 billion, $158.6 million above estimate. This brings year-to-date PIT collections to $11.2 billion, which is $687.6 million, or 6.5 percent, above estimate.
March corporation tax revenue of $2.4 billion was $188.0 million above estimate. Year-to-date corporation tax collections total $5.2 billion, which is $810.6 million, or 18.6 percent, above estimate.
Inheritance tax revenue for the month was $158.8 million, $31.4 million above estimate, bringing the year-to-date total to $1.2 billion, which is $122.2 million, or 11.7 percent, above estimate.
Realty transfer tax revenue was $74.8 million for March, $21.8 million above estimate, bringing the fiscal-year total to $624.3 million, which is $114.2 million, or 22.4 percent, more than anticipated.
Other General Fund tax revenue, including cigarette, malt beverage, liquor and gaming taxes, totaled $67.7 million for the month, $9.2 million above estimate and bringing the year-to-date total to $1.3 billion, which is $33.4 million, or 2.6 percent, above estimate.
Non-tax revenue totaled $192.5 million for the month, $42.0 million above estimate, bringing the year-to-date total to $4.3 billion, which is $126.3 million, or 3.0 percent, above estimate.
In addition to the General Fund collections, the Motor License Fund received $239.7 million for the month, $19.4 million above estimate. Fiscal year-to-date collections for the fund – which include the commonly known gas and diesel taxes, as well as other license, fine and fee revenues – total $2.1 billion, which is $55.6 million, or 2.7 percent, above estimate.