Harrisburg — Pennsylvania collected $2.9 billion in General Fund revenue in July, the first month of the 2023-24 fiscal year, Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne reported recently.
Sales tax receipts totaled $1.3 billion in July.
Personal income tax (PIT) revenue in July was $1.1 billion.
Corporation tax revenue was $188.2 million for July.
General Fund revenue figures for July included $127.9 million in inheritance tax and $1.1 million in realty transfer tax.
Other General Fund revenue, including cigarette, malt beverage, liquor and gaming taxes totaled $92.4 million for the month.
Non-tax revenue totaled $98.7 million for the month.
In addition to the General Fund collections, the Motor License Fund received $272.0 million for the month, which includes the commonly known gas and diesel taxes, as well as other license, fine and fee revenues.
July collection data does not include a comparison against anticipated amounts because the official estimate for the 2023-24 fiscal year has not been certified.