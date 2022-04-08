Harrisburg – Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman reminded Pennsylvanians recently that the deadline to register to vote in the May 17 primary is several weeks away.
“I urge every eligible Pennsylvanian who is not registered to vote to take a few minutes to register online before the May 2 deadline,” Secretary Chapman said. “Exercise your fundamental right to vote and let your voice be heard in our next election.”
Pennsylvanians who are already registered to vote can check their registration status online and update their voter record with any name, address, or party affiliation changes.
To be eligible to vote in the May 17 primary, an individual must be:
- A citizen of the United States for at least one month before the primary.
- A resident of Pennsylvania and the election district in which the individual plans to register and vote for at least 30 days before the primary.
- At least 18 years of age on or before the date of the primary.
Because Pennsylvania has a closed primary, only voters registered as Democrats and Republicans can vote for their party’s nominees to run in the November 8, 2022, general election. Eligible voters will have the opportunity to cast a ballot for their parties’ nominees for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, governor, lieutenant governor, all state house seats, state senate seats in even-numbered districts, and Democratic and Republican State Committee. The department’s candidate database lists candidates who are running for office.
Regardless of party affiliation, all registered voters can vote on any local ballot questions that may be on the ballot, and all registered voters in the following districts can vote in the following special elections for the legislature:
- 19th and 24th Legislative Districts in Allegheny County on April 5, 2022
- 116th Legislative District in Luzerne County on April 5, 2022
- 5th Senatorial District in Philadelphia County on May 17, 2022
In addition to registering online, eligible Pennsylvanians can register by mail or in person at their county voter registration office; county assistance offices; Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program offices; PennDOT photo and drivers’ license centers; Armed Forces recruitment centers; county clerk of orphans’ courts or marriage license offices; area agencies on aging; county mental health and intellectual disabilities offices; student disability services offices of the State System of Higher Education; offices of special education in high schools; and Americans with Disabilities Act-mandated complementary paratransit providers.
Registered voters can also request a mail-in or absentee ballot online. Mail-in or absentee ballot applications must be received by a voter’s county election board by 5 p.m. May 10, 2022. Voted mail ballots must be received by county election offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks do not count.