Harrisburg – Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman recently ​said the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania’s decision upholding the constitutionality of no-excuse mail-in voting in the commonwealth assures eligible Pennsylvanians can vote by mail-in ballot in the Nov. 8 general election.

“Act 77 of 2019, passed by the General Assembly with bipartisan support and signed into law by Governor Wolf, has made voting more accessible for millions of eligible voters who can request a mail-in ballot with no excuse necessary,” Chapman said. “It ensures voters can exercise their fundamental right to vote regardless of barriers such as illness, work schedules, childcare issues or other events that could hinder them from voting at the polls on Election Day.”

