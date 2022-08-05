Harrisburg – Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman recently said the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania’s decision upholding the constitutionality of no-excuse mail-in voting in the commonwealth assures eligible Pennsylvanians can vote by mail-in ballot in the Nov. 8 general election.
“Act 77 of 2019, passed by the General Assembly with bipartisan support and signed into law by Governor Wolf, has made voting more accessible for millions of eligible voters who can request a mail-in ballot with no excuse necessary,” Chapman said. “It ensures voters can exercise their fundamental right to vote regardless of barriers such as illness, work schedules, childcare issues or other events that could hinder them from voting at the polls on Election Day.”
Registered voters have until 5 p.m. Nov. 1, 2022, to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot. Their completed ballot must be received by their local county election office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
“Voting by mail-in ballot remains a popular option with voters, with a total of more than 5.3 million mail-in ballots cast in the five elections since Act 77 became law,” Chapman noted. “This historic legislation was the most expansive election reform Pennsylvania has seen in more than 80 years.”
Act 77 established annual mail-in and absentee ballot voter lists and extended by 15 additional days the period for eligible Pennsylvanians to register to vote before an election.
Oct. 24 is the deadline for eligible Pennsylvanians to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election. Voters can find other important dates on the 2022 election calendar and more election-related information at vote.pa.gov.