Harrisburg — Pennsylvania collected $2.9 billion in General Fund revenue in August, which was $27.1 million, or 0.9 percent, less than anticipated, Revenue Secretary Pat Browne reported last week.
Fiscal year-to-date General Fund collections total $5.8 billion, which is $27.2 million, or 0.5 percent, below estimate.
Sales tax receipts totaled $1.2 billion for August, $53.1 million below estimate. Year-to-date sales tax collections total $2.5 billion, which is $53.1 million, or 2.1 percent, less than anticipated.
Personal income tax (PIT) revenue in August was $1.2 billion, $23.3 million below estimate. This brings year-to-date PIT collections to $2.2 billion, which is $23.2 million, or 1.0 percent, below estimate.
August corporation tax revenue of $138.6 million was $34.6 million above estimate. Year-to-date corporation tax collections total $326.8 million, which is $34.5 million, or 11.8 percent, above estimate.
Inheritance tax revenue for the month was $128.7 million, $7.6 million above estimate, bringing the year-to-date total to $256.6 million, which is $7.6 million, or 3.0 percent, above estimate.
Realty transfer tax revenue was $60.6 million for August, $10.9 million below estimate, bringing the fiscal-year total to $61.7 million, which is $10.9 million, or 15.0 percent, less than anticipated.
Other General Fund tax revenue, including cigarette, malt beverage, liquor and gaming taxes, totaled $149.9 million for the month, $8.9 million below estimate and bringing the year-to-date total to $242.4 million, which is $8.8 million, or 3.5 percent, below estimate.
Non-tax revenue totaled $86.5 million for the month, $26.8 million above estimate, bringing the year-to-date total to $185.2 million, which is $26.7 million, or 16.9 percent, above estimate.
In addition to the General Fund collections, the Motor License Fund received $282.9 million for the month, $8.6 million below estimate. Fiscal year-to-date collections for the fund – which include the commonly known gas and diesel taxes, as well as other license, fine and fee revenues – total $554.9 million, which is $10.2 million, or 1.8 percent, below estimate.