Harrisburg – Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead today advised Pennsylvanians of a potential scam in which individuals, regardless of whether they are recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), receive a text message from a “[number]@dhs.pa.gov” contact indicating that there is an issue with one’s EBT card.
DHS will never ask for information about an EBT card, SNAP, or any other public assistance programs via unsolicited or random calls or texts. Please report any texts or calls about DHS benefits that seem suspicious by calling the DHS fraud tipline at 1-844-DHS-TIPS (1-844-347-8477).
“If you have received unsolicited text messages asking you about your EBT benefits and for your personal information, it is a scam. Do not respond so you do not fall victim to identity theft,” said Acting Secretary Snead. “Please inform the DHS fraud tipline at 1-844-DHS-TIPS (1-844-347-8477) immediately so DHS and other authorities can investigate.”
DHS does send informational text messages to people who receive SNAP and other benefits from the number 1-833-648-1964. DHS' text messages will not include:
- Details about a person’s benefits, such as the amount of SNAP they are authorized to receive,
- A request for specific personal information, and/or
- Links to unofficial sites; most DHS texts will direct people to dhs.pa.gov, COMPASS, or a site that ends in .gov, .org, or .com.
Pennsylvanians who have questions about whether a call, text, letter, or other communication is legitimate should contact DHS’ Office of Income Maintenance. EBT balance and transaction inquiries as well as card replacements can be requested from DHS’s EBT contractor, Conduent, at 888-328-7366. In addition, Pennsylvanians can access their EBT balance through the free myCOMPASS PA mobile app in a safe and secure manner.
Applications for public assistance programs can be submitted online at www.compass.state.pa.us. On-site County Assistance Office (CAO) services are available if clients cannot access online services or need assistance that cannot be accessed through the COMPASS website, the myCOMPASS PA mobile app, or by calling the Customer Service Centers at 215-560-7226 for Philadelphia clients or 1-877-395-8930 for clients in all other counties.