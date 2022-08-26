Harrisburg – The Department of Aging recently announced the launch of a statewide media campaign to build greater awareness and utilization of the PA Link to Aging and Disability Resources, also known as the PA Link.
The PA Link provides information and referral services to older adults and individuals with disabilities. Consumers, family members, caregivers and providers can contact the PA Link through the helpline, 1-800-753-8827, or at www.aging.pa.gov/PALINK. One-on-one assistance is available through the PA Link to assist individuals with day-to-day activities by connecting them with medical and non-medical supports and services regardless of an individual's age, physical or developmental disability, or ability to pay.
Using TV, radio, and digital media such as Facebook and Instagram, the campaign is running statewide through mid-October and includes a Spanish-language component. The messages feature older adults, individuals with disabilities, and their caregivers using the PA Link to obtain services and products that make it easier to live independently, connect with others and remain in their homes and communities. In one scenario, a man who can no longer drive is able to obtain a tablet for virtual medical visits. In another scenario, an adult daughter is able to obtain home modifications to help her father – who can no longer manage steps – stay in her home.
“Being able to obtain information and access support services is a vital concern for older adults, persons with disabilities and their caregivers,” said Secretary of Aging Robert Torres. “The PA Link provides seamless connection to a vast array of services, supports and one-on-one assistance delivered in local communities throughout the Commonwealth. This campaign was developed to build awareness and increase utilization of the supports that the PA Link can provide to help more Pennsylvanians live and thrive in their preferred home settings.”
The campaign is part of a broader effort to strengthen the PA Link’s service capacity, connectivity, resources and statewide presence. These efforts are funded by a $3 million grant award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Community Living to support efforts to mitigate and respond during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. The funding is enabling the PA Link to help individuals connect to services, reduce social isolation, and provide assistive technology assessments, devices and training, resource information, assistance with referrals and one-on-one assistance.