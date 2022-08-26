Harrisburg – The Department of Aging recently announced the launch of a statewide media campaign to build greater awareness and utilization of the PA Link to Aging and Disability Resources, also known as the PA Link.

The PA Link provides information and referral services to older adults and individuals with disabilities. Consumers, family members, caregivers and providers can contact the PA Link through the helpline, 1-800-753-8827, or at www.aging.pa.gov/PALINK. One-on-one assistance is available through the PA Link to assist individuals with day-to-day activities by connecting them with medical and non-medical supports and services regardless of an individual's age, physical or developmental disability, or ability to pay.

