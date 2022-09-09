Harrisburg - As part of a movement to promote health, nature, and local parks and trails, the departments of Health (DOH) and Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) recently hosted a “Walk with a Doc” event, culminating at the steps of Pennsylvania’s Capitol.
The hour-long walk around downtown Harrisburg is part of a larger campaign across Pennsylvania to encourage communities and health professionals to get active together. The statewide initiative is running throughout the year but is being highlighted in September, which is PA Trails Month.
“It is important for us all to stay active to maintain our physical, mental and emotional health,” Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. “Walking is one way we can move our bodies to promote our wellness. I encourage you all to take advantage of outdoor recreational activities. Try visiting the beautiful trails all across Pennsylvania."
The Walk with a Doc effort is a collaboration between DCNR and DOH. The initiative will provide communities the opportunity to take an active role in their health while exploring their local outdoor recreational areas with the medical professionals who care for them.
“The Walk with a Doc program has been a great collaboration and we are grateful to all of our partners who are helping us to advance wellness in nature and meeting a goal of our statewide outdoor recreation plan,” said DCNR Deputy Secretary Lauren Imgrund. “Thank you to our top physician and acting secretary of health for participating in this important program. Taking the necessary steps to manage our health is something we hope resonates in communities across the commonwealth.”
Communities and health organizations are encouraged to get active and host their own Walk with a Doc event through DCNR. Walk with a Doc is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to inspire communities through movement and conversation. During the event, participants will enjoy a light walk with physicians and other local healthcare professionals who will provide support to participants and answer questions during the walk.
Those interested in hosting a Walk with a Doc event in their community can visit dcnr.pa.gov/Recreation/WalkWithDoc. As new Walk with a Doc events in September are scheduled around the commonwealth they’ll be added to the DCNR Calendar of Events.