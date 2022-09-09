Walk With A Doc
Buy Now
Submitted

Harrisburg - As part of a movement to promote health, nature, and local parks and trails, the departments of Health (DOH) and Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) recently hosted a “Walk with a Doc” event, culminating at the steps of Pennsylvania’s Capitol.

The hour-long walk around downtown Harrisburg is part of a larger campaign across Pennsylvania to encourage communities and health professionals to get active together. The statewide initiative is running throughout the year but is being highlighted in September, which is PA Trails Month.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos