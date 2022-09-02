Harrisburg – Governor Tom Wolf last week reminded Pennsylvanians that student loan borrowers who will receive up to $20,000 in relief under President Joe Biden's Student Debt Relief Plan will not be taxed on that relief.

This follows the governor's action late last year on the student loan debt relief Pennsylvanians received from the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program and the Pennsylvania Student Loan Relief for Nurses Program.

