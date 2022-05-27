Harrisburg – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn recently noted that state park swimming pools and beaches will be open this holiday weekend to welcome visitors for the outdoor activities that have been so critical to our well-being during the pandemic.
“We are again pleased to be able to provide opportunities to cool off and have fun for our visitors this summer,” Dunn said. “Pools and swimming beaches provide affordable options for individuals and families across the commonwealth and we hope to see visitors safely recreating at our parks during our warmest months.”
Fifteen state parks have pools for the public to enjoy and some will be open starting Saturday, May 28. They are typically open from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend.
Dunn noted this year that the ability to hire lifeguards, construction delays, or having concession-run pools under agreement is impacting schedules for the following parks:
- Caledonia State Park, Adams County, due to construction and staffing issues the pool opening will be delayed
- Codorus State Park, York County, only the splash pad will be operated until additional lifeguard staffing can be hired
- Frances Slocum State Park, Luzerne County, the pool will be open starting May 28, and operate weekends and holidays
- French Creek State Park, Berks County, the pool is closed for the season due to not having a pool concessionaire. Parties who may be interested in partnering with the bureau as a concessionaire to operate the pool for the 2023 season and beyond should contact the French Creek State Park Office
- Lackawanna State Park, Lackawanna County, the pool will open June 4, operating daily, closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays
- Nockamixon State Park, Bucks County, the pool will open June 7, operating daily
- Ryerson Station State Park, Greene County, the pool opening is still to be determined due to construction and staffing
Parks not mentioned will resume their normal summer operation on May 28.
Swimming is permitted at 35 state parks across the commonwealth at designated beaches. Swimming beaches are open and free to the public from before Memorial Day to after Labor Day, unless otherwise posted.
Except for Presque Isle State Park in Erie and Fuller Lake in Pine Grove Furnace State Park in Cumberland County, all park beaches operate under the “open swim” policy, meaning you swim at your own risk. While lifeguards are not present, beaches are patrolled by park staff.
To apply for a lifeguard position, please contact the local park for more information. DCNR will reimburse selected candidates for their required lifeguarding certifications. Information on all open commonwealth positions can be found and applied for at employment.pa.gov.
A number of state parks and forest recreation areas are expected to see crowding during holidays and weekends, especially when the weather is favorable. Visitors always are encouraged to consider options for less crowded locations, or visiting on weekdays if possible.
Overnight accommodations such as camping and cabins for the Memorial Day weekend are close to capacity. Reservations can be made 11 months in advance, and the state park reservation system provides information about availability.
For more information about state parks and state forests, visit the DCNR website.