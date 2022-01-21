WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson today announced FEMA’s Fire Prevention and Safety Grant Program will began accepting applications January 18.
The Fire Prevention and Safety Program will make $46 million directly available to fire departments and nonprofit organizations to strengthen community fire prevention programs. The application period runs from January 18, 2022 until February 18, 2022.
“The Fire Prevention and Safety Grant is an excellent resource for fire departments and nonprofits to improve fire safety education,” Rep. Thompson said. “As a volunteer firefighter, I know there is an overwhelming need for additional resources to help first responders better protect our communities. I stand ready to assist and provide support for any company in the Congressional District looking to pursue these opportunities.”
About the FEMA-Fire Prevention and Safety Program
The FY2021 FP&S Grant Program is one of three grant programs that constitute the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) focus on enhancing the safety of the public and firefighters with respect to fire and related hazards. Since FY 2002, the FP&S Program has awarded approximately $770 million in grant funding to provide critically needed resources to strengthen community fire prevention programs and enable scientific research on innovations that improve firefighter safety, health, and wellbeing. The FY 2021 FP&S Program will award another $46 million to an estimated 150 eligible fire departments, national, regional, state, local, tribal, and non-profit organizations such as academic (e.g., universities), public health, occupational health, and injury prevention institutions for fire prevention programs and supporting firefighter health and safety research and development such as clinical studies that address behavioral, social science, and cultural research.