BELLEFONTE – U.S. Representatives Glenn "GT" Thompson (R-PA) and Jim Langevin (D-RI), co-chairs of the Congressional Career and Technical Education (CTE) Caucus, recently re-introduced the Cybersecurity Skills Integration Act to mark the end of Cybersecurity Awareness Month.
This bipartisan legislation seeks to create a $10 million pilot program within the Department of Education that will award competitive grants to career and technical education programs that integrate cybersecurity into their curricula.
In critical infrastructure sectors, like telecommunications, agriculture, or health care, a workforce with basic cybersecurity skills is essential to our public safety. Unfortunately, many training programs in these fields do not place the same emphasis on cybersecurity as they do on physical safety. By working to close the cybersecurity skills gap, this legislation will help better prepare our nation to defend our critical infrastructure from cyber threats.
“Our society is increasingly reliant on cyber technologies for our most critical infrastructure. As bad actors increase cyber-attacks, we must ensure we are protecting our most sensitive data,” said Rep. Thompson, Co-Chair of the Career and Technical Education Caucus and senior Member on the House Committee of Education and Labor. “This legislation empowers the next generation of learners to have the most sophisticated and comprehensive education to better protect our essential systems and assets for years to come.”
“Protecting our critical infrastructure from malicious hackers is a top national security priority, but we need a workforce equipped with the proper skills to do it,” said Rep. Langevin, co-founder and co-chair of the Congressional Cybersecurity Caucus and a senior member of the House Committee on Homeland Security. “Now is the time to double down on our investments in CTE and cybersecurity education, so that we can develop the critical infrastructure workforce needed to meet the challenges of the 21st century. I thank my friend, Rep. Thompson, for his partnership on this critical legislation, and I look forward to advancing this bill throughout my final months in Congress.”
“Cyber technology is evolving daily, and with that, a skilled workforce capable of responding to critical threats is required,” said ACTE Executive Director LeAnn Wilson. “This legislation will help ensure that learners training at postsecondary institutions for these key positions will have the skills they need to be successful and enter a rewarding career path in protecting and maintaining critical infrastructure across the country. There is no better time to bring awareness to the need for cybersecurity professionals than Cybersecurity Awareness Month. ACTE would like to thank Congressmen Langevin and Thompson for their support and recognition of cybersecurity education.”
“Cybersecurity is our battlefield of the future, and ensuring the US Military is prepared is EANGUS’s top priority,” said Daniel Reilly, President of the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States of America. “EANGUS applauds the work of Rep. Langevin and Rep. Thompson in ensuring our Servicemembers are not only ready but are given the best training the US Military can offer.”
“The National Technology Security Coalition (NTSC) is very excited to support the Cybersecurity Skills Integration Act. As the organization representing the front-line practitioners of the cybersecurity world, we know how dire the need is for a fresh, diverse talent pool to join the cyber workforce,” said Patrick Gaul, Executive Director of the National Technology Security Coalition. “The Cybersecurity Skills Integration Act will serve as a potent recruitment tool for young people interested in pursuing an education and a career in this critical field.”
The bill also requires the Department of Education to coordinate with the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the defense of the nation’s sixteen critical infrastructure sectors, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology, which promotes a robust ecosystem of cybersecurity education and training, when awarding grants.