STATE COLLEGE– U.S. Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson joined the Pennsylvania Association of TRiO Programs last week at its 50th anniversary conference in State College.
“It was an honor to be recognized at the 50th anniversary conference of the Pennsylvania Association of TRiO Programs and receive the Outstanding Advocate award,” Rep. Thompson said. “Children from disadvantaged families often struggle to access important mentoring, tutoring, and other hands-on services designed to encourage high school completion and the pursuit of post-secondary education. I remain dedicated to ensuring Pennsylvanians – and all Americans – have access to educational opportunities and will continue to advocate for policies and funding to support TRiO programs.”
"We are extremely grateful for Congressman Thompson's continued support of TRiO programs. We appreciate his taking the time to join us at PA TRiO's 50th anniversary celebration and his encouraging and poignant remarks. We look forward to continuing this working relationship in support of first-generation, income-eligible students," said Eron McMillen, PA TRiO Board President.