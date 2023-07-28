WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representatives Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15), Suzanne Bonamici (OR-01), Brad Finstad (MN-01) and Derek Kilmer (WA-06) recently introduced the Creating Opportunities to Thrive and Advance Act (COTA) to expand career counseling programs and allow for public outreach.
The bill amends Title II of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) to bolster career guidance for adult learners. Importantly, the bill allows Title II funds to be used – for the first time – to create public outreach through Public Service Announcements, social media campaigns, job fairs, and other means to educate the public on workforce development programs.
WIOA, which was enacted in 2014, is the primary law governing federal workforce development programs. The law is designed to enhance our nation's public workforce system, get Americans of all ages into high-quality jobs, and help employers hire and retain skilled workers. Title II of WIOA authorizes education services to assist adults in improving basic skills like literacy, completing secondary education, and transitioning to the workforce or postsecondary education.
“I fully support programs that provide learners with career-ready skills,” said Rep. Thompson, co-chair of the bipartisan House Career and Technical Education Caucus. “We must be able to tell the public about the resources available to them. This bill allows for public service announcements and other advertisements to inform adult learners about workforce development programs and high-quality career counseling. Increased awareness into career choices and programs will lead individuals down the pathway of success and into high-quality, family-sustaining jobs.”
“It’s a good investment to support learning and improve access to jobs and skills,” said Rep. Bonamici, co-chair of the bipartisan House Career and Technical Education Caucus. “I’m pleased to introduce the Creating Opportunities to Thrive and Advance Act with my bipartisan colleagues to make people aware of the career paths that are still available to them as adults to support themselves and their families.”
“As our country – and rural areas especially – continue to struggle with workforce shortages, we have to do a better job of promoting career opportunities in our own backyard,” Rep. Finstad said. “Increasing outreach and counseling for adult-learners on the career and technical education opportunities available to them will open doors to good-paying jobs, strengthen a suffering workforce, and boost our economy. I’m proud to join my colleagues in introducing the Creating Opportunities to Thrive and Advance Act.”
"In recent years, we know folks have been affected by the changing job landscape and economic uncertainty,” Rep. Kilmer said. “That's why we've got to support programs that provide opportunities for workers to pursue education and workforce credentials and to get the career counseling they need. Unfortunately, knowledge of these resources can be limited. That's why I'm proud to join Representative Thompson in introducing the bipartisan Creating Opportunities to Thrive and Advance Act to ensure that we can get the word out about workforce programs and ensure we reach the communities and workers who will benefit from these opportunities.”
“Opportunities for reskilling and upskilling to facilitate career shifts and upward mobility of workers continue to grow in importance. To take advantage of these opportunities, individuals must have equitable access to information on the services and programs needed to secure jobs in high-growth, high-wage and in-demand fields. The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) is an integral part of the national workforce education and training system, and this bill takes important steps to maximize WIOA so that every learner is aware of the resources they need to support their journey to career success.”— Kate Kreamer, Advance CTE Executive Director.
“We need to ensure that communicating with learners about career opportunities is as seamless as possible. This legislation empowers leaders of adult education programs to connect learners to high-quality career and technical education (CTE) programs that lead to in-demand, high-wage jobs and careers. Raising public awareness of CTE opportunities is critical to maintaining strong communities and meeting local economic demands for a skilled workforce. ACTE is grateful for Congressman "GT" Thompson, Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, Congressman Derek Kilmer and Congressman Brad Finstad for their leadership in introducing this bill, and we look forward to working in support of its passage.” — LeAnn Curry, ACTE Executive Director.
“Every day in YouthBuild programs across the country, skills training and workforce development transform the lives of young people and their communities for the better. Connecting individuals with these resources allows them to create the next best versions of themselves as they grow their careers, support their families, and contribute greatly to the strength of our country.”— John Valverde, President and CEO of YouthBuild USA.
"The programs and services Local Workforce Development Boards administer benefit job seekers, employers, and local communities. As workforce development opportunities are vital to a thriving economy, it is important that individuals are aware of the resources they can access. The Creating Opportunities to Thrive and Advance Act will create more awareness about the supports and services offered by the publicly funded workforce system."— Melanie Anderson, Interim CEO of National Association of Workforce Boards