BELLEFONTE – U.S. Representatives Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15) and Abigail Spanberger (VA-7) recently introduced the GIVE MILK Act, a bill that will aim to make it easier for expectant mothers and mothers of young children to access milk for their families, providing infants, children, and mothers the nutrients they need during key developmental stages.
The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) currently restricts milk choices to nonfat or 1% in most cases. The GIVE MILK Act would enable participants over the age of two to receive 2% reduced fat or whole milk.
“Whole milk has been wrongfully targeted as unhealthy for the last decade, but in reality, it provides a wealth of essential nutrients that are particularly important for growing children,” Rep. Thompson said. “Including whole milk in the WIC program will provide a healthy option for those families who find themselves depending upon these benefits for essential nutrition.”
“As a parent, I know that whole milk provides many of the essential vitamins and minerals that kids need for their early development. But for far too long, the WIC program has been blocked from providing moms with a full selection of milk,” Rep. Spanberger said. “That’s why I’m working to cut this unnecessary red tape and make more milk options available. By allowing WIC recipients to purchase whole milk, our bipartisan bill would make sure more children have access to the nutrients they need to grow up healthy and strong.”