Harrisburg – Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman recently reminded registered Pennsylvania voters that time is running out to apply for a mail ballot for the Nov. 8 general election.
"Pennsylvanians still have time to apply online for a mail-in or absentee ballot or to apply in person at their county board of elections office," Chapman said. "Voters who wish to vote by mail should act fast and submit their application as soon as possible to allow enough time for their ballot to be mailed to them and then returned to their county election office before the deadline."
Pennsylvanians can also request their mail ballot, complete and return it in person in one visit to their county election office, until 5 p.m. Nov. 1. Voters are encouraged to check their county election office hours before making the trip. Only registered voters can vote by mail ballot. The deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 8 general election is Oct. 24.
So far, more than 1 million Pennsylvania voters have applied for a no-excuse mail-in ballot and more than 144,000 voters have applied for an absentee ballot in advance of the general election.
As soon as voters receive their mail ballot, they should:
- Read the instructions carefully.
- Fill out the ballot, being sure to follow instructions on how to mark selections.
- Seal the ballot in the inner secrecy envelope marked "Official Election Ballot." Be careful not to make any stray marks on the envelope.
- Seal the secrecy envelope in the pre-addressed outer return envelope.
- Complete the voter's declaration on the outer envelope by signing and writing the current date.
- Affix a postage stamp to the outer envelope before mailing.
Voted mail ballots must be received by county boards of elections by 8 p.m. Nov. 8, Election Day. A postmark by then is not enough. Some counties are providing drop boxes or drop-off sites for mail ballots. Voters should check their county's website for information on locations.
Pennsylvania voters also have the option of voting in person on Election Day at the polls, which will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., provided they have not already voted by mail ballot. Voters can find their polling place on vote.pa.gov.
Voters who received an absentee or mail-in ballot may vote in person on Election Day if they bring their mail ballot and the pre-addressed outer return envelope containing the voter declaration with them to be voided. After they surrender their ballot and envelope and sign a declaration, they can then vote on a regular ballot. Voters who already voted and returned their mail ballot are not eligible to vote in person on Election Day.
Voters who requested a mail ballot and did not receive it or do not have it to surrender may vote by provisional ballot at their polling place. The provisional ballot will be reviewed by the county board of elections after Election Day to determine whether it will be counted.
On Nov. 8, Pennsylvania voters will elect a governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. Senator, as well as all the state’s 17 congressional representatives, 25 of its 50 state senators and all 203 of its state House members.
"The important thing is to exercise your constitutional right to vote and let your voice be heard, no matter which voting method you use," Chapman said.
For more information on voting in Pennsylvania call the Department of State's year-round voter hotline at 1-877-868-3772, visit vote.pa.gov or follow #ReadytoVotePA on social media.