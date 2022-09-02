Annville – The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) will host the fourth in a five-part series of virtual Veteran Town Halls on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 6-7:30 p.m.
The town hall will focus on resources to assist veterans facing transportation issues.
Join Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl, DMVA deputy adjutant general for Veterans Affairs; Jason Lane, chief, voluntary services, Lebanon VA Medical Center; John Taylor, manager of Planning and Technology, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation; and Sherry Welsh, administrator/senior project manager for rabbitcares.
Attendees can participate by using this Microsoft Teams Link. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions of the presenters live during the program through the chat feature.
“Older veterans and those with a disability often face the challenge of access to health care because of not having proper transportation available to them,” said Weigl. “We want veterans to know that help is available. There are community organizations ready and able to provide veterans with transportation to and from the federal VA and other health care providers.”
The 2022 town hall series provides the commonwealth’s nearly 800,000 veterans with a convenient platform to learn and ask questions about programs and services earned through their military service.
The following is the date and topic for the final virtual town hall of 2022:
• Nov. 2, 2022, 6-7:30 p.m. – Honoring Veterans for Their Service and Sacrifice