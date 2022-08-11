Harrisburg — Treasurer Stacy Garrity today reminded families who have PA 529 Guaranteed Savings Plan (GSP) accounts that contributing by August 31 can boost their savings by taking advantage of the fact that many college tuition credit rates are scheduled to increase on September 1.

“This month is a great time to make additional contributions to your PA 529 GSP account,” Garrity said. “And for anyone thinking about opening a new PA 529 GSP account, August is also the perfect time to do that. Saving now, before this fall’s tuition rate increases go into effect, is a fantastic way for parents and families to optimize their education savings.”

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos