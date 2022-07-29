Harrisburg — Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced recently that the auction of nearly 4,000 pieces of unclaimed property in March brought in more than $200,000. The online auction took place over two days.

“Treasury’s first goal is always to return items in our vault to the rightful owners,” Garrity said. “But even though we have the largest working vault in the nation, we eventually have to make room for incoming items. This was another successful auction, and the proceeds will always be available to claim.”

