Harrisburg — Treasurer Stacy Garrity is urging eligible Pennsylvanians to apply for the state’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.
The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue recently announced the deadline to submit applications has been extended from June 30, 2022, to December 31, 2022. The Pennsylvania Treasury Department has already started processing rebate payments.
“The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program may be more important this year than ever before,” Garrity said. “Far too many Pennsylvanians are struggling to make ends meet, especially in the current economic climate with inflation rates higher than they’ve been in 40 years. Extending the deadline will give more people time to apply and receive their rebates.”
Direct deposit payments will begin on July 1, with the first round of check payments scheduled to be mailed on June 30. Treasury works with the Department of Revenue to process as many payments as possible in advance of the disbursement date, which is set in state law. Payments beyond July 1 will be processed as applications are approved by the Department of Revenue.
The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program benefits Pennsylvanians age 65 and older, widows and widowers age 50 and older, and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The maximum standard rebate is $650. Some homeowners may qualify for supplemental rebates. The program benefits about 400,000 Pennsylvanians each year with approximately $250 million in rebate payments. The program has dispersed more than $7.3 billion since it started in 1971.
Those who have already applied can check the status of their rebate using the "Where’s My Rebate?" tool.
For more information about eligibility and how to apply for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, Pennsylvania residents can contact their state legislators, visit the Department of Revenue’s website or call 888-222-9109. Applications can be submitted online with Revenue’s myPATH system.