Harrisburg — Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced last week that nearly 74,000 Pennsylvanians who have ‘motherly’ names are owed more than $14 million in unclaimed property.
“We often associate Mother’s Day gifts with cards and flowers,” Garrity said. “But sometimes the best gift is the one that is the most surprising. Which is why I’m encouraging everyone to check and see if they have unclaimed property in hopes of receiving an extra special - and perhaps unexpected - gift this Mother’s Day.”
More than $14 million is owed to Pennsylvanians with the words mother, mom, mommy, mum, May, flowers, rose, lily, child, or grand in their name or business name.
One in ten Pennsylvanians is owed unclaimed property, and the average claim is worth $1,500. Last year, Treasury returned more than $135 million of unclaimed property to Pennsylvanians.
Property, such as uncashed checks, abandoned bank accounts or stocks, and contents of safe deposit boxes end up at Treasury for things as simple as a misspelled name or out-of-date address. Pennsylvania law requires these properties be turned over to the Treasury after three years of inactivity.
Tangible items are auctioned by Treasury after about three years of storage in the vault to make room for incoming property. Auction proceeds are kept in perpetuity for a rightful owner to claim in the future. Military decorations and memorabilia are never auctioned, and Treasury works diligently to find veterans and their families to reunite these priceless symbols of service.
Search Treasury’s unclaimed property database to see if you have property waiting to be claimed at patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property.