Harrisburg — Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced recently that Treasury’s Transparency Portal has received the 2022 Government Experience Project Award, given by the Center for Digital Government (CDG).

“Increasing government transparency is one of my main objectives as Treasurer, and this award is a testament to the work we have done to make our state government more open,” Garrity said. “Treasury’s Transparency Portal gives Pennsylvania taxpayers unprecedented insight into how the state is spending their money. It’s a tremendous tool to hold our government accountable and gives our residents the same access to information that their elected officials have.”

