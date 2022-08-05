Harrisburg – Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced that changes to regulations in Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage Act take take effect Friday, August 5, with the goal of protecting wages earned by thousands of workers across the commonwealth and leveling the playing field for employers competing in a tight labor market.

The modernized regulations – approved by the Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC) in March and by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office shortly after – update how employers pay tipped workers and ensure that salaried employees with fluctuating schedules are appropriately compensated for overtime.

