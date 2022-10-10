Harrisburg – Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier recently announced $800,000 in available grant funding for local organizations committed to connecting Pennsylvania veterans with family-sustaining jobs.
The Wolf Administration has designed Veterans Employment Program (VEP) Grants to eliminate barriers to employment that veterans face across the commonwealth.
“Through their service, Pennsylvania’s veterans develop unique skillsets and perspectives that enhance the workforce of every industry in the commonwealth. The Wolf Administration is committed to using VEP grants to connect veterans with employers who offer family-sustaining wages and opportunity for career advancement. Veterans deserve pathways to employment without barriers, and we are eager to continue collaborating with the employer community to make this a reality for the hundreds of thousands of veterans who call Pennsylvania home,” Secretary Berrier said.
Pennsylvania is home to nearly 800,000 veterans, roughly 7.5 percent of the commonwealth’s population. In March, the Wolf Administration announced an earlier round of $800,000 in VEP funding to four workforce development projects.
“VEP grants are critical to assisting veterans with their credentials and placing them on the right path to good paying jobs that offer career growth,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “Veterans bring strong skills like leadership, organization and discipline to the job market. Sometimes all they need is a pathway to the right employers. Thanks to the VEP, veterans will have a supportive field of advocates helping to enrich their career skills and connect them to the right employers.”
The $800,000 of available funding will be awarded in increments of $200,000 to be used for new and innovative projects to identify veteran employment opportunities, close funding gaps or supplement existing initiatives for more comprehensive services for veterans.
Successful applications should identify a problem, or an opportunity related to veterans’ employment and must be capable of bringing together business, education, workforce, community, and other partners to achieve employment support for veterans.
Eligible applicants include local workforce development boards, non-profit and non-governmental entities, community-based organizations, education and post-secondary organizations, labor organizations, business associations, and economic development entities.
Applications and additional details can be found on L&I’s website. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on November 21, 2022. L&I anticipates VEP funding to be used for grant-related activities from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.