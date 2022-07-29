Harrisburg – The Wolf Administration recently announced the expansion of Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson’s naloxone standing order to combat the rise of overdoses in Pennsylvania.

The standing order now includes ZIMHI, a 5 milligram (mg) intra-muscular injection device that comes as a single-dose pre-filled syringe or a carton containing two cases of the pre-filled syringes. Residents can present a copy of the standing order at their local pharmacy to obtain life-saving naloxone.

