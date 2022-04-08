Carlisle – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn recently visited Carlisle, Cumberland County, to help plant trees and highlight the many benefits they provide to communities.
“Planting a tree is a simple act with a big impact,” Dunn said at the police station where the trees are being planted. “These bare-root red oaks will grow to help shade the K9 area at the police station, slow down runoff when it rains, and help make the community a more attractive place to work and live.”
The trees were provided by the TreePennsylvania Bare-Root Tree Program. This spring the program is providing 109 trees to seven communities in the greater Harrisburg region through a combination of a private donation, federal funds, and money from a DCNR TreeVitalize grant. Bare-Root Tree Program grants also will be available this fall.
TreeVitalize is a public-private partnership established by DCNR to help build capacity within communities to plan for, plant, and care for trees. In 2021, DCNR added its first TreeVitalize Tree Equity Specialist to apply the principles of equity and environmental justice in urban and community forestry work across the commonwealth.
“This latest endeavor is just another wonderful example of DCNR’s continued interest and support in enhancing Carlisle’s quality of life through investment in our natural environment,” said Carlisle Deputy Mayor Brenda Landis. “The addition of these red oaks at the Carlisle Police Department will benefit not only our police facility, but moreover contributing to the overall health and well-being of our community. Carlisle Borough is trying to lead by example by investing in growing our tree canopy which provides beauty and is a strategic way to also address climate change while making more livable communities.”
Dunn noted that interested citizens can help support efforts to plant urban trees by donating to the Keystone Tree Fund voluntary $3 check-off box on Pennsylvania driver’s license and vehicle registration online applications or making a direct donation by check made out to “DCNR c/o Keystone Tree Fund” and mailed to PA DCNR Bureau of Forestry, ATTN: Rural and Community Forestry, 400 Market St., 6th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17105.
In addition to providing beauty and cooling shade, the benefits of trees in communities include:
- Reducing energy costs;
- Cleaning the air;
- Slowing runoff after storms;
- Increasing property values;
- Reducing noise; and
- Attracting birds and wildlife.