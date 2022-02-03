Okay, so this winter’s weather is not on a par with, say, that of the late 1970s or early 1990s, but it’s still capable of bringing misery. Anytime the thermometer dips below zero, the day qualifies as being too darned cold.
When the mercury hovers in the single digits, I’m likely to start planning a theoretical trip to the Bahamas. Cruise ships don’t enter into the equation, though, for obvious reasons. We all remember the Disney Princess, aka Disaster Princess, from 2020, right?
With the way energy prices are heading this year, it is probably a good idea to set your furnace thermostat a few degrees lower if you can. Back in the fall, I decided that I was going to set mine at 65 degrees and wear three layers of clothing.
After a few weeks of that, I found that it is wiser to keep the indoor temperature set at 68 degrees if you can stand it. I got a reminder that I now qualify as a little old lady and have to consider hypothermia as another health risk. Nothing bad happened, but I can see how people can get into trouble if they aren’t careful.
I actually dug out that electric blanket I got for Christmas last year and never used. Sometimes I go a little overboard on this rugged-individualist thing. Now, I am content to snuggle under the blanket and embrace my golden years just a little bit.
You may have seen those small candle heaters made from a cookie tin, a terracotta flowerpot and four tealight candles. One of those is enough to take the chill off a room. The thing is, even the price of tealights has gone up substantially since this time last year.
Propane prices are also much higher, and searching for those one-pound bottles can turn into something of a scavenger hunt these days. While demand is high for the gas itself, the real sticking point appears to be a scarcity of metal for the containers.
The cold itself isn’t that bad, but there has been a strange round of upper respiratory illness, both locally and nationally. No, it isn’t the Cootie as far as anyone can tell. It’s more of a sinus headache that pays a visit and decides to stay for weeks.
The reason I brought that up is because many of us use humidifiers in the winter months. These work better when filled with distilled water. The thing is, finding a jug of the stuff is like looking for the Holy Grail most weeks.
In our area, we aren’t likely to run out of water any time soon, so a lack of plastic to make the jugs and bottles is probably the cause of this particular shortage.
The Texas and Oklahoma oil fields haven’t completely recovered from last year’s monster ice storm, and we’ve been feeling the effects ever since. You need petroleum to make plastic, so that’s part of the problem.
Meanwhile in Oak Ridge, we have a gift shop that can’t get its front door open because the cold temperatures have shifted the building. I have friends up in Massachusetts who were trapped in their house for a few hours because the recent blizzard snowed them in.
The whole situation would be kind of interesting to watch if it weren’t for the resulting inconvenience.
Fortunately, the upcoming snow and ice storm set to hit later this week should be our last blast of truly frigid temperatures. Looking at my calendar, it’s less than two months until spring arrives. Punxsutawney Phil will probably agree, or not.
With the way our supply chain is looking right now, this is a good time to start planning a garden, even if it’s just a few containers setting on the back porch. A couple of tomato or peppers plants, some green onions and a bit of lettuce can keep you in salad ingredients. For everything else, there’s a farmer’s market nearby.
It’s strange thinking about gardening when there’s a foot of snow on the ground and more on the way. But that’s how I get through these bleak days of winter. Snow melts, hard times end and tomatoes still ripen on the vine.
In the meantime, a good pot of bean soup cooking in a cast-iron pan warms you twice—once while it’s on the stove and once as you eat it. So does shoveling snow, but eating is always a lot more fun.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]