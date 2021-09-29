Dear Gayle,
My best friend is a bad driver. She hasn’t had her license for very long and she does stupid things sometimes while driving and then she’s dumb enough to talk about it in front of people like my parents who now won’t let me go anywhere with her if she’s driving. I’m not old enough for a license yet, but because of my friend, my parents are now saying maybe I won’t be allowed to get one right away. Why should I have to wait for her to mature before I’m allowed to get my license?
— Smarter Friend
Dear Friend,
Perhaps you are wise in many things, but not necessarily in some things your parents are seeing. Our friends are sometimes so much like us that no one notices much difference. Sometimes our friends are people holding us up in life when we are not able or willing to do that for ourselves. And sometimes, it is we who are holding up those around us to keep them going. Your parents may be viewing you as coming from the group of people who are much like their own friends. If instead, you believe that you are the better-pulled-together one in your friendship, you may need to start saying things in front of your parents to show that side of you, especially since your friend has been showing them the not-so-well-pulled-together side of her. If, for instance, your friend wants to do something questionable and you talk her out of it, you might have an opportunity to share casually about that experience with your folks. They might then start to see you as the stable one in that friendship, and start to trust you more. Best of luck.
Dear Gayle,
I recently had an appointment to discuss a financial matter and I took along my sister for company and in case I missed something. The whole time I was in the office talking with the man, he kept staring at my mouth. When we left the office, we stopped in a ladies room down the hall and in the mirror I saw why. I had a tiny sticker stuck to my lip. I hadn’t felt it. I could tell that it had come off of a new mug I’d just bought. I said something about it to my sister and she said that it had been there even before we walked in the man’s office. I always tell people if they have broccoli or lipstick on their teeth, or their neck tag is sticking out, so I don’t understand why she never said anything. I got really upset with her about not telling me, and now she’s mad at me for getting mad at her. Who’s right?
— Sticker Lip
Dear Sticker,
I do not know just how mad you got with her, but it seems that it was somewhat beyond her tolerance level for criticism. Yes, of course she should have told you. And you should probably have dropped by the ladies room for a quick check before going into that office. The man should have asked you if you knew that there was something on your lip, (though in his defense, if he could not see it clearly, he may have thought that it could be a birthmark or a tattoo and that he risked offending you were he to mention it…). I can empathize in that I once ate a condiment-slathered burger at lunch with a friend and went back to work where I was finally told by one person that I had a large ketchup circle at the end of my nose. I am also like you in that I am often asking people if they would like me to tuck in their tag. Some people seem to believe that they would hurt your feelings by saying something about anything out of place. Please allow me to join you in stating that the opposite is far more likely to be true. By the way, I wish that you had said that you later called that man to tell him about the tiny sticker.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or email to gaylewright@mail.com.]